RRIUM Sgr holds cleanliness drives

During the Pakhwada mass cleanliness drives in and around RRIUM premises were carried out with active participation of staff including housekeeping, security and students of RRIUM.

During the Pakhwada beautification of lawns, plantation drive, essay competition and quiz was conducted in most effective manner.

Moreover as an awareness programme, an oralhygiene Swachhta kit was distributed among school children. The valedictory function was held on 31 October at Avicena Auditorium of RRIUM Srinagarwherein, Prof Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar University of Kashmir was present as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Mir talked about the importance of Swachhta and congratulated RRIUM Srinagar for conducting the Pakhwada.