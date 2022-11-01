RRIUM Sgr holds cleanliness drives

Srinagar: Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) Srinagar observed Swachh Pakhwada (15 days event) from 16 October till 30 October as per the guidelines of CCRUM, Ministry of AYUSH, GoI. The Pakhwada was incontinuation with Swachhta Abhiyan going at RRIUM Srinagar.
The Pakhwada was done under the chairmanshipof Dr Irfat Ara Assistant Director Ic RRIUM and was co-ordinated by Dr TowseefAmin Rafeeqi (Coordinator SAP of RRIUM Srg) along with Dr Arjumand and Dr Neelofar.
During the Pakhwada mass cleanliness drives in and around RRIUM premises were carried out with active participation of staff including housekeeping, security and students of RRIUM.
During the Pakhwada beautification of lawns, plantation drive, essay competition and quiz was conducted in most effective manner.
Moreover as an awareness programme, an oralhygiene Swachhta kit was distributed among school children. The valedictory function was held on 31 October at Avicena Auditorium of RRIUM Srinagarwherein, Prof Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar University of Kashmir was present as chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion Prof Mir talked about the importance of Swachhta and congratulated RRIUM Srinagar for conducting the Pakhwada.