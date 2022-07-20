Rs 1.6 lakh cash, stolen gold items recovered in Poonch

Poonch: Poonch Police in Mendhar sub division of the district worked out three different theft cases and recovered cash to the tune of 1.6 lakh rupees and gold worth lakhs.

In an official statement, police said that special teams at Police Station Mendhar under the supervision of SDPO Mendhar, Sheezan Bhat were constituted and the team led by SHO Mendhar, Nayaz Ahmed assisted by PSIs Gulshan Partap and Venkatesh after scrutinising CCTV cameras and through technical evidences arrested the accused.