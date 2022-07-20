Rs 1.6 lakh cash, stolen gold items recovered in Poonch

Poonch: Poonch Police in Mendhar sub division of the district worked out three different theft cases and recovered cash to the tune of 1.6 lakh rupees and gold worth lakhs.
In an official statement, police said that special teams at Police Station Mendhar under the supervision of SDPO Mendhar, Sheezan Bhat were constituted and the team led by SHO Mendhar, Nayaz Ahmed assisted by PSIs Gulshan Partap and Venkatesh after scrutinising CCTV cameras and through technical evidences arrested the accused.
The accused include Abbas Khan son of Ayub Khan resident of Potha Surankote,
Zariyat Hussain son of Munavar Hussain resident of Potha Surankote and Mohd Nazarat son of Mohd Yousuf resident of Banpat Poonch.
These accused are involved in case FIR no 130/2022 u/s 454,380, FIR no 132/2022 u/s 457, 380 and FIR no 161/2022 of police station Mendhar, police said.
During questioning, these accused confessed of their involvement in the crime and on their disclosure the stolen cash and gold items were recovered, police added.