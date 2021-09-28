Rs 39 lakh collected as fine from CAB violators

As per the officials there are 34 active cases in the district among which 32 are under home isolation and two are undergoing treatment at dedicated COVID-19 facilities.

The officials said though the positivity rate is under 0.3 per cent, the weekly cases from three months 'have been constant', worrying the authorities. The recovery rate of the district, however, is at 98.6 percent with 102 Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. The latest victim being a 70-year-old female from Sumbal village.

With cases being constant, the authorities on Monday had to declare Nadihal area in the town as containment zone, following the detection of a cluster of cases. "We are ensuring 100 percent sampling and vaccination of those in the latest declared contaminated zone. Moreover, 1500-2000 samples are being carried out daily to detect the positive cases, " Ahmad said.

According to the officials, 73 per cent of the population in Bandipora in the 18-44 years of age group has been vaccinated for the first dose and 36 per cent for the second dose in the same category.