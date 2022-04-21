Rs 61,000 fine imposed on erring traders in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Court of Adjudicating Officer, Additional District Magistrate Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba imposed a fine of Rs 61,000 on Food Business Operators (FBOs) including manufacturers, wholesale dealers and retailers.

The fine was imposed for violation of the sec 51 and 52 of FSS Act-2006 and erring traders restored to violations by selling miss branded and sub standard food.

The proceedings of various blocks of district Ganderbal related to the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006 were listed before the Adjudicating Officer.