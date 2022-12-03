RTI Movement felicitates blind activist

Srinagar: On eve of International Day for Persons with Disabilities, a blind activist and social worker Showkat Ahmad Lone was felicitated by Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement during a function in Srinagar.

Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar while hailing the work on Showkat Ahmad Lone who is also the Chairman of J&K Blind Welfare Trust said that his work for physically challenged people especially the blind community was appreciable.

He urged the Govt to set up special schools for blind children as they were facing difficulty in achieving quality education.