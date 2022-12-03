RTI Movement felicitates blind activist

Srinagar: On eve of International Day for Persons with Disabilities, a blind activist and social worker Showkat Ahmad Lone was felicitated by Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement during a function in Srinagar.
Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar while hailing the work on Showkat Ahmad Lone who is also the Chairman of J&K Blind Welfare Trust said that his work for physically challenged people especially the blind community was appreciable.
He urged the Govt to set up special schools for blind children as they were facing difficulty in achieving quality education.
RTI Movement also hailed the work done by Learning Edge which was working for children suffering from autism. Dr Raja Muzaffar also appealed to the Govt to appoint Special Educators and Rehabilitation Therapists in every health block so that persons with disabilities would get quality healthcare and counselling.
Senior activists of RTI Movement Dr Mushtaq Khan , Bilal Bhat , Mushtaq Ahmad Lone were are present during the felicitation programme.