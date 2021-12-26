RTI on PMAY reveals Municipal Council Bandipora’s discrepancies

The information provided under the RTI reveals that the scheme has been either executed “casually” or the field officials have worked “hand in glove” in incorporating the ineligible beneficiaries to take illegal benefits in gross violation of the norms laid under the scheme.

The beneficiary data not only underscores the loopholes from the municipal corporation but also highlights the “injustice” done against those who were eligible for the scheme.

Under the RTI information, the copy of which lies with the Greater Kashmir, it has come to forth that not only several government employees have taken the benefit of the scheme meant exclusively for the poor but even those beneficiaries have taken at least two installments who already had well-built houses and properties worth lakhs of rupees, highlighting the negligence and discrepancies of the department in verifying the genuine cases.