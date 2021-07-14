RTPCR lab at DH Ganderbal to be commissioned soon: Director Health

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather Wednesday visited District Hospital Ganderbal and instructed the officials to start RTPCR lab at the earliest.

A spokesperson of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the visit was aimed to review the status of the RTPCR lab which would be commissioned soon in the hospital.

During the visit, In-charge Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ganderbal informed the director that the machine for the RTPCR was in the hospital and site for the same needs to be earmarked.