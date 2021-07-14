RTPCR lab at DH Ganderbal to be commissioned soon: Director Health

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather Wednesday visited District Hospital Ganderbal and instructed the officials to start RTPCR lab at the earliest.
A spokesperson of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the visit was aimed to review the status of the RTPCR lab which would be commissioned soon in the hospital.
During the visit, In-charge Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ganderbal informed the director that the machine for the RTPCR was in the hospital and site for the same needs to be earmarked.
The director instructed the health authorities to take up the matter with the executive agencies to expedite the work on the existing lab so that it is made functional at the earliest.
“The RTPCR lab will go a long way to ease the diagnosis of Covid-19 and will help in mitigation of the pandemic in a better way,” Dr Rather said.
He was also apprised that the hospital currently has eight-bedded ICU, six ventilators besides this it has a six-bedded dialysis unit.
On the directions of DHSK, SNCU has been made functional 24x7.
The PICU of the hospital is also near completion and would be made functional soon.
The director inspected various sections of the hospital which includes ICU, SNCU, dialysis centre, blood bank and PICU.
He appreciated the role of hospital’s Medical Superintendent and hospital staff for the functioning of the hospital and urged them to continue their work with zeal and zest.
The DHSK said the hospital ICU would be soon connected with the ICU of JLNM hospital Srinagar so that it is made functional 24x7 for better patient care.