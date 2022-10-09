Kashmir

Rubber boy of Kashmir to enthrall audience at Aryans event

Rubber boy of Kashmir to enthrall audience at Aryans event
Special arrangement

Srinagar: The two day West Zone Youth Festival of IKG-Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar of around 15 Colleges falling under 10 districts of Punjab would be organised on 15-16  October at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while thanking IKG-PTU said that in the function renowned Punjabi singer Ravinder Grewal  and  Kashmiri artist, Popping Sam  would enthrall the audience on their hit tracks and dance on the mentioned days.

Cultural activities including Giddha, Classical Dance, Folk Song, Orchestra, Gazal, Painting, Rangoli, Photography, Natak, Mimicry, Weston items, Poster making, Cartooning etc and Bhangra, Mime, Skits etc would be the main attractions of the Youth fest.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com