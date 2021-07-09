Run for ‘Awareness Against Suicide’

Srinagar: A running event was organized by Foreshore Athletes Shalimar (FAS), from Shalimar Garden to Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary for awareness against suicide.
According to a statement, “FAS is a group of young people, from all walks of life, who organize such events to motivate and inspire youth to get involved in physical and recreational activities like running, cycling, swimming and trekking etc.
On this occasion, the President of the group, Mir Arshid (Businessman) appealed to the youth to get involved in sports and avoid negative thinking.
DrFaroze Khan (Surgical Gastroenterologist) whose is a member of FAS, told that it's the responsibility of all of us and requested various organisations like NGOs, Civil Societies, Health clubs, and Ulemas to actively come forward and do something fruitful to stop this evil.
While Raja (NRI) who is senior member of FAS told that it's important to make people aware of this curse which is strictly prohibited in Islam and such people will be punished in hereafter as well.
FAS has organised many such events before as well and all the members of FAS are committed to help youth and actively participate in curbing such sinful acts.”