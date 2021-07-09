Run for ‘Awareness Against Suicide’

Srinagar: A running event was organized by Foreshore Athletes Shalimar (FAS), from Shalimar Garden to Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary for awareness against suicide.

According to a statement, “FAS is a group of young people, from all walks of life, who organize such events to motivate and inspire youth to get involved in physical and recreational activities like running, cycling, swimming and trekking etc.

On this occasion, the President of the group, Mir Arshid (Businessman) appealed to the youth to get involved in sports and avoid negative thinking.