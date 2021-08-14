‘Run for Nation’ held in Kalaroose Kupwara

Kupwara: A 12-km ‘Run for Nation’ event was organised by the Army in Kalaroose area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

The event was organised ahead of the 75th Independence Day with an aim to promote sports culture among the local youth and to channelise their energy in the right direction, an Army spokesman said.

He said that 460 youth took part in the run which started at 8 am from Thaiyan Bridge and culminated at Forest Rest House in Thaiyan, Kalaroose.

The run was flagged off by Commanding Officer, Humdard-e-Kupwara Battalion and BDC Kalaroos.

The top runners were awarded with medals, trophies and exciting prizes.