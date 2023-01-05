Rural Waste Management Conference held in Budgam

Budgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid on Thursday assured that legacy waste in all the panchayats across Budgam district would be cleared by January 15, 2023.

DC Budgam was speaking during a conference on Rural Waste Management (Swachata Conference) at Budgam which was attended by senior officers of Rural Development Department, District administration Budgam, members of various civil society organisations, members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) media and other public spirited citizens.

“By January 15th 2023 all the waste dumped on roads, river banks, water bodies and other places for years and months would be cleared by administration and once this is done it is the duty of the people to ensure they don’t dump waste here and there and government would take strict action against the violators.

Now the Block Development Officers (BDOs) won’t have to take consent from Executive Magistrates like Tehsildars or SDMs to initiate action as BDOs have the powers of executive magistrates now.

We will act against those people who are habitual offenders. We also request religious leaders like masjid Imams, NGO members, social activists to come forward and support us in this mission” said Deputy Commissioner Budgam.

Raja Muzaffar Bhat, social activist and writer during his address said that in house composting of kitchen waste was the need of the hour as it reduces 85 percent of the total waste generation if treated. He appreciated the steps taken by DC Budgam and RDD officials in reaching out the people vis-à-vis waste management.