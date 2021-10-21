Rural waste management prog to be launched in several blocks: Director SBMG

Srinagar: A rural waste management programme would be launched in several blocks of J&K in the coming months.

This was stated by Mission Director of J&K’s Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBMG) Tariq Hussain Ganai while speaking at a one day orientation programme organized by SMBG here.

Mission Directorate urged upon officers of rural development to take up the work on mission mode and involve NGOs in the solid liquid waste management which is mandated in the SBMG guidelines.