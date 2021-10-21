Rural waste management prog to be launched in several blocks: Director SBMG

Srinagar: A rural waste management programme would be launched in several blocks of J&K in the coming months.
This was stated by Mission Director of J&K’s Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBMG) Tariq Hussain Ganai while speaking at a one day orientation programme organized by SMBG here.
Mission Directorate urged upon officers of rural development to take up the work on mission mode and involve NGOs in the solid liquid waste management which is mandated in the SBMG guidelines.
He added that to accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to put the focus on sanitation, the Prime Minister of India had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014.
“Under the mission, all villages, Gram Panchayats, districts, States and Union Territories in India declared themselves open-defecation free (ODF) by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by constructing over 100 million toilets in rural India,” Ganai said.
He added that to ensure that the open defecation free behaviours are sustained, no one is left behind, and that solid and liquid waste management facilities are accessible, the Mission is moving towards the next Phase-II of SBMG, also known as ODF Plus.
“ODF Plus activities under Phase II of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) will reinforce ODF behaviours and focus on providing interventions for the safe management of solid and liquid waste in villages,” he said.
On the occasion, Syed Imtiaz Ali a noted plastic waste management expert gave a detailed presentation on plastic waste management. He gave details about his work being taken up in Bhopal.
Sabah Parvez , alumni of IIT Roorkee gave a presentation on liquid waste management in rural areas on a low cost model.
Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, social activist, moderated the event and urged upon the authorities to give waste management in rural areas a priority as majority of the villages in J&K were suffering due to lack of scientific waste management plan.
Several District Panchayat Officers (DPOs), Assistant Commissioner Panchayats (ACPs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) attended the orientation programme.
At the end of the event artists from Tulkul Arts and Media Collective performed a theater presentation on hazards of unscientific waste disposal.