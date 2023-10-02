Sabarmati Ka Sant play presented at Tagore Hall

Srinagar: In commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages presented enthralling play, " Sabarmati Ka Sant”, a production by Actors' Creative Theatre (ACT).
This captivating theatrical event took place at Tagore Hall. The organisers in a statement said the original play, penned by the esteemed Dr Sohan Kaul, was artfully translated and directed by the talented Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan.
"The performance of " Sabarmati Ka Sant " left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of a diverse and enthusiastic audience. The play's portrayal of timeless themes resonated deeply with attendees, emphasizing the values and ideals championed by Mahatma Gandhi," it said.
The event was attended by Syed Humayun Qaisar, as the chief guest for the occasion. Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, attended the show as the host, adding to the grandeur of this memorable celebration.
"J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, in collaboration with Actors' Creative Theatre (ACT), continues to foster artistic and cultural endeavors that honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings. " Sabarmati Ka Sant " is a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring relevance of Gandhian principles," it added.