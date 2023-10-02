Sabarmati Ka Sant play presented at Tagore Hall

Srinagar: In commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages presented enthralling play, " Sabarmati Ka Sant”, a production by Actors' Creative Theatre (ACT).

This captivating theatrical event took place at Tagore Hall. The organisers in a statement said the original play, penned by the esteemed Dr Sohan Kaul, was artfully translated and directed by the talented Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan.

"The performance of " Sabarmati Ka Sant " left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of a diverse and enthusiastic audience. The play's portrayal of timeless themes resonated deeply with attendees, emphasizing the values and ideals championed by Mahatma Gandhi," it said.