Saddar Treasury Srinagar bids farewell to retiring officials

Srinagar: Saddar Treasury, Srinagar gave a warm send-off to the staff members of the Sadder Treasury Office, Mir Anayat Hussain and Bashir Ahmad Wani, who attained superannuation on March 31.

The Treasury Officer of the Saddar Treasury Syed Shabir Ahmad, Basharat Ahmad Zargar, Hilal Ahmad Kalla, Bilal Ahmad, Mubashir Hussain, Sanjay Kumar, Mir Umar, and others were present during farewell ceremony.

On this occasion, the Treasury Officer, Syed Shabir congratulated them on the successful completion of their active service. He also highlighted the zeal and dedication exhibited during their service.