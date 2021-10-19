SADERKOOT MASSACRE | Evading arrest for 25 years, last accused remanded to judicial custody

Bandipora: The last remaining accused involved in the infamous Saderkoot massacre in north Kashmir’s Bandipora is set to face trial after a gap of 25-years as the local court here sent him for judicial custody.
Muhammad Ayoub Dar of Hakabara in Sumbal, who works as Naik in the Territorial Army and is accused in the FIR No 125 of 1996 of Police Station Sumbal with offences under Section 302, 307, 325, 341 of the Ranbir Penal Code and 7/27 of the Indian Arms Act was declared a “proclaimed offender” by the court and initiated proceedings under Section 512 of the CrPC against him while remanding him under judicial custody to Central Jail, Srinagar.
On October 5, 1996, members of Awami League barged into the house of opponents to kill them. The massacre resulted in the death of seven persons including two women while many more were injured.
They had killed Ghulam Qadir’s wife Hajra, 40, his daughter Jawa, 18, elder son Abdul Salaam Dar, 25, and nephew Abdul Rasheed Dar, 22. Moreover, Saifuuddin Dar, Ghulam Nabi Dar and Ghulaam Rasool Dar, who lived near Qadri’s residence were also killed.
The FIR had named at least nine accused including a cousin of Kukka Parray.
However, six accused had already died.
Among the remaining three accused, Wali Muhammad Mir was sent to judicial custody by the court in March 2019 after being arrested by the Police while the third accused, Abdul Rashid Parray, known as Rashid Billa, was shot dead by suspected militants at his house at Hajin on 16 April 2017.
Mohammad Ayoub Dar was the last surviving accused in the case evading arrest for 25 years. The victims had accused the government agencies of a “laidback approach” in arresting the accused and confiscating their assets.
The court of the Principal and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Ibrahim Mir, announced, “The accused No 2, (Ayoub Dar) stands arrested. He is a proclaimed offender. The accused has to face trial. He is remanded to judicial custody to Central Jail, Srinagar. He should be produced before the court on the next date of hearing.”