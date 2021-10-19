SADERKOOT MASSACRE | Evading arrest for 25 years, last accused remanded to judicial custody

On October 5, 1996, members of Awami League barged into the house of opponents to kill them. The massacre resulted in the death of seven persons including two women while many more were injured.

They had killed Ghulam Qadir’s wife Hajra, 40, his daughter Jawa, 18, elder son Abdul Salaam Dar, 25, and nephew Abdul Rasheed Dar, 22. Moreover, Saifuuddin Dar, Ghulam Nabi Dar and Ghulaam Rasool Dar, who lived near Qadri’s residence were also killed.

The FIR had named at least nine accused including a cousin of Kukka Parray.

However, six accused had already died.

Among the remaining three accused, Wali Muhammad Mir was sent to judicial custody by the court in March 2019 after being arrested by the Police while the third accused, Abdul Rashid Parray, known as Rashid Billa, was shot dead by suspected militants at his house at Hajin on 16 April 2017.