Sagar, Nasir preside over meetings at Nawa-e-Subha

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party General Secretary today presided over a meeting of Party’s Constituency In-Charges of Srinagar here at Party Head Quarters Nawa e Subha, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting was attended by Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Peer Afaq, Irfan Ahmed Shah, Tanvir Sadiq, Ahsan Pardesi. During the course of meeting the party functionaries discussed party affairs and also deliberated on the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “The members present in the meeting reflected on the far-reaching economic consequences confronted by the people of JK in the shape of skidding of economy from the path of growth and soaring unemployment,” it said.

“Meanwhile Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani presided over the meeting of party north zone senior leaders here at party head quarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. Among others North Zone President, MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mir Saifullah; provincial secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir, District President Kupwara Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Javed Dar, Reyaz Ahmed Bedar, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Ghulam Rasool Naaz, Muhammad Yaqoob Wani, Hilal Ahmed Lone, Muhammad Ashraf Ganaie, and Advocate Neelofar Masood also attended the meeting,” the statement reads. “Party’s Provincial president expressed concern over the resultant impact of the Covid-19 in terms of loss of precious lives, back-sliding of development and ruining of local economy.”