Sagar seeks compensation for cloud burst affected across J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday expressed concern over the losses incurred by people across Jammu and Kashmir due to flash floods following cloud bursts.

According to a statement issued here, while expressing unison with the families whose properties, crops and livestock were damaged due to weather vagaries, Sagar urged upon incumbent administration to rush revenue teams to the affected areas to assess the losses suffered by people, so that an effective compensation is worked out and distributed among the affected without delay.

“The weather vagary has impacted north Kashmir, Central Kashmir, Chenab and Pir Panchal regions. The weather vagary has cut off various forlorn areas like Watlar, Chonti Waliwar in central Kashmir, and Chandigam in North Kashmir,” he said.