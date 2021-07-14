Sagar seeks compensation for cloud burst affected across J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday expressed concern over the losses incurred by people across Jammu and Kashmir due to flash floods following cloud bursts.
According to a statement issued here, while expressing unison with the families whose properties, crops and livestock were damaged due to weather vagaries, Sagar urged upon incumbent administration to rush revenue teams to the affected areas to assess the losses suffered by people, so that an effective compensation is worked out and distributed among the affected without delay.
“The weather vagary has impacted north Kashmir, Central Kashmir, Chenab and Pir Panchal regions. The weather vagary has cut off various forlorn areas like Watlar, Chonti Waliwar in central Kashmir, and Chandigam in North Kashmir,” he said.
He further impressed upon the concerned authorities to carry out the required restoration works in the affected areas in double shifts. He also sought distribution of increased quota of ration to affected people at all local PDS stores at all affected places. Sagar impressed upon the administration to ensure best of medical treatment to the injured and ailing at local SDHs.
Meanwhile Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and others have expressed grief over the demise of noted trader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Bukhari of Dareesh Kadal Safa Kadal and Zahoor Ahmed Wani of Buchwara.