Sahitya Akademi holds symposium on Kashmiri poet Rashid Nazki in Bandipora

Bandipora: The Sahitya Akademi New Delhi organised a Kashmiri symposium on the life and contribution of noted poet , Professor Rashid Nazki, on Thursday in Bandipora.
The symposium was held in the auditorium hall of GHSS Plan Bandipora and was attended by eminent personalities from around the valley and within the district.
Several renowned poets and professors also presented their papers on the occasion, while recalling the contributions of Rashid Nazki to Kashmiri literature, language, art, and culture.
Dr Shad Ramzan, the convener of Kashmir Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi, said that this was the first symposium from Sahitya Akademi on the life and contribution of Rashid Nazki, "whose contribution has been immense and is not just limited to the Kashmiri language.” “He has a huge contribution to Sufism and mysticism too."
The poet, writer, critic, and scholar Professor Abdul Rashid Nazki passed away in 2016. He was also the founding member of Adbee Markaz Kamraz. He also holds the credit of being the first Kashmiri to write "Seerat" on Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Dr Ramzan said that they will be holding more such symposiums at regional levels to recall the contribution of stalwarts in art, culture, and languages. He said these symposiums are aimed at making people aware of their contributions.
During the first session, those who chaired and spoke included Mohammad Amin Bhat, member advisory board; Professor Ismail Ashana; CEO Bandipora; deputy CEO; principal M Rafiq Parray; Ali Mohammad Nishtar; Mir Tariq; and Showkat Shan. The topic for the session was Professor Rashid Nazki as poet, compiler and translator.
Nazki's son, Mubashir Nazki also welcomed scores of guests who graced the occasion.
The second session discussed Rashid Nazki as researcher and critic. The chair for the session was Sheikh Ghulam Ahmad and those who spoke included Ab. Ahad Hajini; Adil Mohiuddin; Firdous Ahmad Parray. The vote of thanks was given by Dr Ramzan.