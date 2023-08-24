Sahitya Akademi holds symposium on Kashmiri poet Rashid Nazki in Bandipora

Bandipora: The Sahitya Akademi New Delhi organised a Kashmiri symposium on the life and contribution of noted poet , Professor Rashid Nazki, on Thursday in Bandipora.

The symposium was held in the auditorium hall of GHSS Plan Bandipora and was attended by eminent personalities from around the valley and within the district.

Several renowned poets and professors also presented their papers on the occasion, while recalling the contributions of Rashid Nazki to Kashmiri literature, language, art, and culture.