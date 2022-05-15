Sainik School Manasbal without permanent principal

The post of Principal, Sainik School Mansbal in Ganderbal is lying vacant for the last five months following the superannuation of the former principal of the school on December 31, 2021.

Following retirement of the former principal, the School Education Department (SED) J&K invited application from the candidates to fill the post of principal. However, the process has not been completed so far, rendering the school without a permanent principal.

Notably, the SED has given charge of principal of Sainik School Mansbal to Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar as his additional assignment.