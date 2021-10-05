Sajad Lone demands compensation to hailstorm-hit Kupwara farmers

It said that Lone expressed his sympathy with the farmers and termed the losses caused to the farmers as massive, highlighting how the hailstorm had inflicted heavy financial losses on the farmers and the orchardists.

“The extensive damage caused by the hailstorm is a serious setback to the farmers and their livelihoods. Those affected by the storm have their livelihood in entirety dependent on their crops and with such large-scale devastation, the farmers have incurred heavy financial losses,” he said in the statement.

It said that Lone demanded an immediate assessment of the losses in the area and urged the administration to provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers at the earliest.

“Those whose livelihood has been hit by the storm are already poverty-stricken and if immediate help is not provided to them at this crucial juncture, their families will face immense hardships. The administration should provide adequate relief and compensation to the affected farmers on a war footing basis,” he said in the statement.

It said that Lone was accompanied by senior PC leaders Mir Fayaz, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Hafeezullah Mir, Ashiq Hussain, DDCs Masrat Farooq, Habibullah Beigh, and Ulfat Mushtaq besides others.