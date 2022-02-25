Sajad Lone demands Schedule Tribe status for Pahari community

Srinagar: Demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community, Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone Friday said that granting them ST status was a matter of right, not charity.

“The demand of the Pahari community for inclusion in ST is a valid one. It is inconceivable to exclude a huge section of society from all walks of life. In the context of reservation for electoral seats they cannot even contest from nine ST seats despite having a sizeable Pahari population,” a statement of PC issued here quoted Lone as saying.