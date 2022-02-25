Sajad Lone demands Schedule Tribe status for Pahari community

Srinagar: Demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community, Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone Friday said that granting them ST status was a matter of right, not charity.
“The demand of the Pahari community for inclusion in ST is a valid one. It is inconceivable to exclude a huge section of society from all walks of life. In the context of reservation for electoral seats they cannot even contest from nine ST seats despite having a sizeable Pahari population,” a statement of PC issued here quoted Lone as saying.
He said that during his tenure as Minister for Social Welfare, he made all efforts to rectify the wrongs against the Pahari community.
“I take pride in the fact that during my tenure as Social Welfare minister, I had the opportunity of tabling the reservation as a backward community for the Paharis. That bill was not passed. The Governor retained it. However, the next Governor endorsed the bill and it became a law. I thought that was a monumental moment, a humble start in rectifying the wrongs against the Pahari community. Granting ST status is a natural evolution. And if anything, it is delayed justice,” Lone said.
He said that the failure to fulfill the demand of granting ST status to the Pahari community would have far-reaching consequences.
“If Paharis are not given ST status and remain debarred from contesting, that would be the mother of all disasters and have consequences,” Lone said.