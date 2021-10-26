Sajad Lone flays FIR against students

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone Tuesday flayed a Police FIR against MBBS students at SKIMS and GMC, Srinagar for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday.
“In Kashmir we have to live with those who are ideologically opposed to us,” he said.
Reacting to the registering of FIR against Kashmiri students, Lone tweeted, “I strongly disagree. If you think that they are not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team, you should have the courage and the belief to wean them back if you think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won’t help, has not helped in the past either.”
He said: “We live in Kashmir and have to live with those who are ideologically opposed to us. But we’re confident that it is a game of narratives of discourses. And that we will win. We will convince all about the goodness of our ideology. We will prevail. But that is if you allow us to.
We don’t see anti-Indianism or pro-Pakistanism as an irreversible condition. It is at best a curable disease.
Let us cure it. Allow us to cure it. Trust me, punitive actions can worsen the disease.”