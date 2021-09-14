Sajad Lone visits slain cop’s family in Kupwara

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Tuesday visited north Kupwara’s Kalmuna village to commiserate with the family of Arshad Ahmad Mir, the J&K Police Sub Inspector killed by militants in Khanyar area of Srinagar.

A statement of PC issued here said that Lone expressed sympathies with Arshad’s family and termed the incident merciless and inhuman.

He said that the unending cycle of violence had devastated thousands of families and put a sudden end to the countless dreams.

Lone said that Kashmir had been in a perpetual state of grief and misery since the eruption of violence.

He underscored the need for collective efforts to reject violence in entirety so that Kashmir could cleave its way to prosperity and no longer get plunged into a vicious cycle of violence.

“It is imperative that we explicitly condemn and denounce violence. Such dastardly acts should be collectively rejected and must have no societal acceptance if we want to pull Kashmir out of this vortex of violence,” Lone said.