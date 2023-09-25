Salaries of 7 employees deducted in Sopore for unauthorised absence

Sopore: Seven employees, who were found absent from their duties, will face deduction of their half day salary. An order was issued by Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sopore Shabir Ahmad Raina on Monday.

Tehsildar Sopore Manzoor Ahmad, on directions of ADC Sopore, S. A. Raina, made a surprise check of different government offices in Sopore division to inspect the attendance of the employees.

During the surprise inspection, 3 employees of Exn office of PDD and four employees of S.E Hydraulic office Sopore were found unauthorizedly absent from their duties and their half day salary was ordered to be deducted by ADC and crediting of the same to Red Cross fund.

ADC Sopore said that the surprise inspection was conducted to maintain punctuality and discipline in offices. He said that disciplinary action will be initiated against the officers, employees, will remain absent from their duties.

Pertinently, two employees of district tuberculosis center Sopore were also found unauthorisedly absent from their duties on Friday. ADC passed directions for deduction of one day salary and credited to it also to Red Cross fund.