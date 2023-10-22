SaMaPa announces Awards 2023

Srinagar: Sopori Academy of Music and Performing Arts (SaMaPa), a leading cultural organisation and music academy of India, Sunday announced the names of recipients of this year's prestigious SaMaPa awards, the exclusive national level honours about J&K.

A statement of SaMaPa issued here said that the announcement was made by Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, General Secretary of SaMaPa, revealed that the award would be presented during the annual SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan, the top most classical music festival of Delhi and on November 3, 4, and 5.

SaMaPa Vitasta Samman 2023 is being conferred upon the veteran Pakhawaj maestro Pandit Dalchand Sharma (Delhi) for his lifetime contribution to Hindustani Classical Music (Pakhawaj).

SaMaPa Kala Vardhan Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Rosalin Patasani Mishra of Parichay Foundation (Odisha) for their immense and unparalleled contribution to the field of art and culture.

SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman 2023 is being conferred upon Shahnaz Rasheed (Jammu and Kashmir) for his immense contribution to the field of Kashmiri literature as a poet and a translator.