Sanitation drive held around Doodh Ganga

Srinagar: As the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took serious note of unscientific waste management and illegal Riverbed Mining in Doodh Ganga stream , Government has launched a mega sanitation drive around Doodh Ganga.

The driver has been launched on the direction of Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD).

On Thursday Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Athar Aamir Khan , DC Budgam Akshay Labroo & Chief Engineer UEED Kashmir Naseer Ahmad Kakroo personally visited several areas around Doodh Ganga and directed the authorities to clear all the legacy waste lying around the stream.

The officers along with senior officials of SMC , UEED , Flood Control Department along with District Officers from Budgam visited Chanapora Bridge pump station , Bagh e Mehtab , Kralpora areas to see the condition of the stream. At Kralpora SMC Commissioner directed his Chief Sanitation Officer N A Baba to send sanitation workers from SMC to clear the waste.