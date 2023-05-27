Sanitation drive held around Doodh Ganga

Srinagar: As the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took serious note of unscientific waste management and illegal Riverbed Mining in Doodh Ganga stream , Government has launched a mega sanitation drive around Doodh Ganga.
The driver has been launched on the direction of Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD).
On Thursday Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Athar Aamir Khan , DC Budgam Akshay Labroo & Chief Engineer UEED Kashmir Naseer Ahmad Kakroo personally visited several areas around Doodh Ganga and directed the authorities to clear all the legacy waste lying around the stream.
The officers along with senior officials of SMC , UEED , Flood Control Department along with District Officers from Budgam visited Chanapora Bridge pump station , Bagh e Mehtab , Kralpora areas to see the condition of the stream. At Kralpora SMC Commissioner directed his Chief Sanitation Officer N A Baba to send sanitation workers from SMC to clear the waste.
“ On Friday around 70 to 80 sanitation workers led by Zonal Sanitation Officer Bashir Ahmad Lone and other officers visited Kralpora and cleared the waste around the old bridge and banks of Doodh Ganga. Almost 70 % of the waste was cleared but more needs to be done. We are grateful to SMC Commissioner and DC Budgam for visiting our area . We are also thankful to NGT for its intervention especially” said Raashed Ashraf, a local social worker from Kralpora which is located mere 8 kms from city center.
As per reports the Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir (DULB-K) Muthara Masoom also visited the site on Friday around Sogam , Chadoora town , Hanjigund , Wathoora and Goplapora. She directed Municipal Council Chadoora to clear all the legacy waste around Doodh Ganga and the localities she visited.