Sanjay Dutt pays obeisance at Aishmuqam shrine

Srinagar: Famous Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid obeisance at the famous shrine of Hazrat Zain u din Reshi (RA) at Aishmuqam.

Reports said that he was welcomed by the local administrator Wakaf and civil society members of Aishmuquam members Sofi Sajjad and others. He prayed for the country and Kashmir.

The actor praised the beauty and hospitality of Kashmir . Sanjay Dutt and many Bollywood stars have been thronging this revered shrine of Aishmuqam . A qawali of a movie “Bajrangi Bhaijan” was shot there