Sanjeev Verma emphasises conservation of Hokersar, other wetlands

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, emphasised the need of adopting an effective policy for systematic conservation and development of Hokersar and other wetlands.
He reiterated this during his visit to Hokersar and Narkara wetlands.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir and other senior officers besides locals from Zainakote village.
Sanjeev Verma directed the Superintending Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control department to expedite implementation of measures such as regulatory gates at identified points, silt detention tank at the inlet and trash guards. He also asked the Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Mechanical division, Baramulla, to deploy requisite machinery for clearance of silted patches in the wetland.
Commissioner Secretary assured the delegation of Zainakote locals that the government is committed to ensure that rights of the community within the wetlands are protected without allowing any change in the land use or in the characteristics of the wetland.
SE informed the Commissioner Secretary regarding steps being taken up to implement the 2nd phase of restoration plan under PMD for Hokersar Wetland.
Commissioner Secretary asked the Joint Commissioner, SMC, to ensure collection and disposal of solid waste in and around the wetland areas besides deploying an adequate number of dust bins.
Later, the Commissioner Secretary accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir and Regional Director, Pollution Control Board, visited Narkara Wetland.
Sanjeev Verma directed the Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam, to ensure that the wetland is protected by way of creating water pools, de-weeding, boundary demarcation, cleaning and restoration of feeder channels.
He also asked the Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, to initiate biodiversity related studies in the wetlands. He directed the Regional Director, Pollution Control Board, to conduct water quality assessment in the wetlands on a regular basis to ascertain the health status of these wetlands.