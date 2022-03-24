Sanjeev Verma emphasises conservation of Hokersar, other wetlands

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, emphasised the need of adopting an effective policy for systematic conservation and development of Hokersar and other wetlands.

He reiterated this during his visit to Hokersar and Narkara wetlands.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir and other senior officers besides locals from Zainakote village.