SANJY-2023 | CRPF establishes shelter, medical facilities for stranded Yatris

Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken significant steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims participating in the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY)-2023.
With the establishment of a comprehensive security setup and the provision of various forms of assistance, the CRPF has demonstrated its commitment to the successful completion of the pilgrimage. As part of their duties, the CRPF personnel have been engaged in pre-dawn and night road patrolling and road sanitization, ensuring incident-free travel for the Yatris."The security arrangements for SAJY-2023 have been meticulously planned. The safety of the Yatris is not a one-day affair but a round-the-clock commitment," a top CRPF official said.
Recently, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) south Kashmir range, Alok Avasthy conducted visits to various areas in south Kashmir to assess the security arrangements put in place for the Yatris. "He gave his feedback on the security arrangement put in place for SAJY-2023. His feedback will further enhance the security measures and ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience," the official said.
To facilitate the safe passage for the pilgrims on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the CRPF has deployed personnel from various battalions."These CRPF Jawans of various Battalions have provided foolproof security to approximately 400 vehicles traveling from Baltal to Jammu," the officer said.The officer said the CRPF's commitment extends beyond the journey to the Amarnath cave as they also ensure the safety of pilgrims on their return from Pahalgam to Jammu.The officer said that CRPF on Wednesday established a shelter for stranded Yatris on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at RTC Lethpora campus.
"This facility offers accommodation, food, and crucial medical assistance to approximately 150 Yatris who were stranded on the highway. We try our best to ensure the well-being and comfort of the pilgrims," he said. Additionally, the CRPF's Madadgaar helpline has played a vital role in providing assistance to the Yatris in various ways."Through this helpline, pilgrims can seek guidance on registration, obtain important information about the Yatra, and receive support in locating missing persons or items through this helpline," the CRPF officer said.
He said the facility serves as a reliable source of assistance, enhancing the safety and convenience of the Yatris. "The CRPF has set up a multifaceted approach to secure SAJY-2023. We ensure camp security, medical assistance, and extend support through Mountain Rescue Teams as well. Every aspect of security and assistance has been meticulously addressed," the officer said.