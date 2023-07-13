SANJY-2023 | CRPF establishes shelter, medical facilities for stranded Yatris

Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken significant steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims participating in the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY)-2023.

With the establishment of a comprehensive security setup and the provision of various forms of assistance, the CRPF has demonstrated its commitment to the successful completion of the pilgrimage. As part of their duties, the CRPF personnel have been engaged in pre-dawn and night road patrolling and road sanitization, ensuring incident-free travel for the Yatris."The security arrangements for SAJY-2023 have been meticulously planned. The safety of the Yatris is not a one-day affair but a round-the-clock commitment," a top CRPF official said.

Recently, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) south Kashmir range, Alok Avasthy conducted visits to various areas in south Kashmir to assess the security arrangements put in place for the Yatris. "He gave his feedback on the security arrangement put in place for SAJY-2023. His feedback will further enhance the security measures and ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience," the official said.