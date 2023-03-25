SARAS Aajeevika Mela in Kashmir concludes with record turnover

Srinagar: The second edition of SARAS Aajeevika Mela held in Kashmir, which featured products manufactured by over 300 rural craftswomen associated with Self Help Groups of DAY NRLM concluded on March 25, marking it as the first of its kind 11 day women-led Fair here.

The Mela hosted artisans from all over the country and offered a wide variety of finest handicraft and handloom products from the remotest areas of Rural India to the visitors.

The Mela which began here at the Banks of Dal Lake on 15th March continued till today, offering the visitors a myriad collection of hand made products and cuisines from across the country.

More than 170 women artisans from different parts of rural India participated and showcased their products on 70 stalls provided by the JKRLM for exhibition and sale.

Women from self-help groups from 17 states /UTs displayed handicraft, handloom and natural food items from different rural areas in the vibrant stalls handled and managed by Women SHG members.