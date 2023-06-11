Sarhad Coordinator offers his land in Budgam for ‘Maharashtra Bhavan’

Jammu: Hours after the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to allocate land in Srinagar to build ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’, the coordinator of Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO, Zahid Bhat Sunday offered his own land in Budgam for the purpose.

In the same breath, NGO Sarhad hoped that the “Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir” would be “managed and run by Kashmiri Muslims, thereby showcasing the region’s rich diversity and providing a platform for cultural exchange.”

This announcement was made by Sarhad Pune, in a statement jointly issued to press, by NGO’s founder president Sanjay Nahar and coordinator (Zahid Bhat). However, while describing it (offer to donate land) as “an honour and privilege to contribute to this noble cause”, the NGO also appealed to the Government of Maharashtra to “allot Sarhad a suitable plot of land to develop the Jammu and Kashmir Bhavan in Pune.”

In a press statement, Sarhad Pune, dedicated to fostering people-to-people relationships and promoting harmony across India’s borders for the past 30 years, commended the “visionary stance of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.” The NGO maintained that it saw his (Shinde’s) proposal for a Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir as a “significant step towards strengthening the ties between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.”