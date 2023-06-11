Sarhad Coordinator offers his land in Budgam for ‘Maharashtra Bhavan’

Jammu: Hours after the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to allocate land in Srinagar to build ‘Maharashtra Bhawan’, the coordinator of Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO, Zahid Bhat Sunday offered his own land in Budgam for the purpose.
In the same breath, NGO Sarhad hoped that the “Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir” would be “managed and run by Kashmiri Muslims, thereby showcasing the region’s rich diversity and providing a platform for cultural exchange.”
This announcement was made by Sarhad Pune, in a statement jointly issued to press, by NGO’s founder president Sanjay Nahar and coordinator (Zahid Bhat). However, while describing it (offer to donate land) as “an honour and privilege to contribute to this noble cause”, the NGO also appealed to the Government of Maharashtra to “allot Sarhad a suitable plot of land to develop the Jammu and Kashmir Bhavan in Pune.”
In a press statement, Sarhad Pune, dedicated to fostering people-to-people relationships and promoting harmony across India’s borders for the past 30 years, commended the “visionary stance of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.” The NGO maintained that it saw his (Shinde’s) proposal for a Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir as a “significant step towards strengthening the ties between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.”
“Sarhad firmly believes in the power of cultural exchange and integration in building bridges and nurturing lasting relationships. In this regard, it is delighted to share that Zahid Bhat, a Kashmiri Muslim associated with Sarhad, has already offered his own land in the peaceful surroundings of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, for the construction of the Maharashtra Bhavan. Sarhad hopes that the Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir will be managed and run by Kashmiri Muslims, thereby showcasing the region’s rich diversity and providing a platform for cultural exchange,” the statement read.
In line with its commitment to fostering bilateral connections, Sarhad, in a press statement, expressed its “longstanding demand for the Government of Maharashtra to construct a Jammu and Kashmir Bhavan in Pune.” “Such a facility would greatly benefit students from Jammu and Kashmir, enabling them to access educational opportunities in Maharashtra. Sarhad firmly believes that the establishment of a Jammu and Kashmir Bhavan in Pune would further strengthen the bonds between Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra, facilitating mutual understanding and growth,” it further said.
“Sarhad stands ready to work hand in hand with the government to ensure the successful realization of this endeavor,” it added.
Meanwhile, Nahar, while speaking to a national news agency with regard to Sarhad’s offer to donate “35,000 square feet land to build Maharashtra Bhavan”, stated that the land at Budgam railway station was just five kilometers away from the airport. “I’ve already talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after discussion with the members of our Board and trustees,” he was further quoted saying by the national news agency.