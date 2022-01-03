Sarhad opens primary school in Kupwara village

Kupwara: Pune-based NGO, Sarhad, has opened a school in Dardpora, Kupwara to provide education to children living in remote areas of Kashmir.
Founder of Sarhad, Sajay Nahar said that the primary school was set up to provide education to the downtrodden and underprivileged children of the area.
To provide transport services, a school bus was Monday inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, in presence of Amrit Charitable Trust President Harbaksh Singh at Srinagar.
Coordinator Sarhad Mushtaq Ahmad Khoja was also present at the occasion.
Nahar said that the school would start working from the coming education session where free and quality education would be provided to orphans while for the underprivileged concessional fee would be charged.
Nahar said that the aim to provide bus service to the students was meant to have easy access to the school in remote areas.
He said that this would be the first school to have transport for students in the area.
Sarhad, an NGO, works for the people from the border regions, who are afflicted by violence, through socio-cultural and literary means.