Sarpanch among 7 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested seven drug peddlers including a sarpanch in Baramulla, Budgam and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances and psychotropic substances from their possession, a press note said.
In Baramulla, a police party at a checkpoint established at Rawathpora-Delina intercepted a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration No. DL4CNB-9313 with four person on board. They were identified as Majid Ahmad Sheikh son of Javaid Ahmad Sheikh resident of Muqaam Rajwara Handwara, Farooq Ahmad Malik (Sarpanch Singhpora) son of Ghulam Hassan Malik resident of Singhpora Pattan, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh resident of Raipora Palhallan Pattan and Faisal Ahmad Wani son of Zahoor Ahmad Wani resident of Wani Mohalla Pattan. During checking, 40 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station .
A police party arrested a drug peddler at Bimyar Boniyar. During search, officers were able to recover 35 grams of Charas from his possession. He has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Shah son of Lateef Ahmad Shah resident of Pehlipora.
In Budgam, a police party of Police Station Magam at a checkpoint established near Sehpora Bridge intercepted two suspicious persons.
During search, 50 grams of Charas and 240 capsules of Spasmo-Proxyvon were recovered from their possession.
They have been identified as Shafaat Ramzan Ganaie @ Danish son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie and Adil Ahmad Ganaie son of Ali Mohammad Ganaie residents of Hanjibugh Magam. They have been shifted to police station .
In Kulgam, at Bonigam intercepted a suspicious person carrying a gunny bag. During search, four Kgs of charas was recovered from the said bag. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Reshi of Nawa Bonigam, Qazigund. He has been arrested .
Meanwhile, a police party from Police Station Kund led by PS SHO Kund at a checkpoint established at Razloo crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Rahil Ahmad Shah son of Mohammad Afzal Shah resident of Churat. During search, five grams of brown sugar was recovered from his possession.