Sarpanch among 7 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested seven drug peddlers including a sarpanch in Baramulla, Budgam and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances and psychotropic substances from their possession, a press note said.

In Baramulla, a police party at a checkpoint established at Rawathpora-Delina intercepted a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration No. DL4CNB-9313 with four person on board. They were identified as Majid Ahmad Sheikh son of Javaid Ahmad Sheikh resident of Muqaam Rajwara Handwara, Farooq Ahmad Malik (Sarpanch Singhpora) son of Ghulam Hassan Malik resident of Singhpora Pattan, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh resident of Raipora Palhallan Pattan and Faisal Ahmad Wani son of Zahoor Ahmad Wani resident of Wani Mohalla Pattan. During checking, 40 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station .

A police party arrested a drug peddler at Bimyar Boniyar. During search, officers were able to recover 35 grams of Charas from his possession. He has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Shah son of Lateef Ahmad Shah resident of Pehlipora.