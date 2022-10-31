SC, ST, OBC communities stage protest against dilution of reservation

Jammu: The members of SC, ST, and OBC communities Monday held a protest demonstration in Jammu against “diluting reservation norms by extending the benefit to the non-deserving sections”.

Seeking rollback of the decision, the members of SC, ST, and OBC organised the protest to express their anger over the decision to extend reservation benefits to more and more categories and termed it unconstitutional.

They said that the reservation was being granted to the people from the general category for vote bank politics and it hurt the basic motive of the reservation