Scared to face elections, Mehbooba trying to ignite communal tension: Dr Nirmal Singh

Jammu: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Dr NIrmal Singh Thursday said that Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is scared to face elections and desperate to regain lost political ground following which the party chief is trying to ignite communal tension with her hate speeches.
Addressing a press conference here, Dr Nirmal Singh accompanied by BJP NEM, Priya Sethi, J&K BJP spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan and BJP media incharge Dr Pardeep Mahotra said that Mehbooba's statement smells of a big conspiracy against the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party condemns this in the strongest terms.
“Only thing common in the Kashmir and Sri Lanka episode is that the leaders of both preferred family over the Nation and followed the motto of family first rather than the Nation first. Their blind love for their family and neglect of the ambitions and aspirations of the common man has led to the terrible mess. What hurts Mehbooba and else after the abrogation of article 370 is the loss of their fiefdoms and emergence of a naya Kashmir, where the power lies in the hands of village Panchayats now and no longer the writs of Mehbooba and her colleagues runs in Kashmir,” he said.
He said that questioning unbiased judicial system of the nation, Mehbooba Mufti has tried to flare up communal divide in the nation. “Delivering her hate speech, she has tried to generate political issues out of under trial cases just to regain lost political ground,”Singh said.
“Her agenda has failed in Kashmir, where investors are coming and tourism is growing. And now, Mehbooba is instigating the youth of Kashmir towards stone pelting and separatism” he said.
“We can pray anywhere, is Mehbooba Mufti not misleading Kashmiris against the order of the Supreme Court? Vapi Masjid, Ayodhya, Taj Mahal are the judicial issues, are they misleading the Muslim Ummah against the respected court? This is a shoddy ploy to humiliate the Court in India. This is a conspiracy to defame India when the Prime Minister is trying tirelessly to increase India's prestige in the world.
“Mehbooba, D.Farooq and Omar Abdullah are annoyed to see peace in Jammu and Kashmir and in a race with each other to instigate youth towards unrest in view of upcoming elections. There is also the support of Pakistan in this. All of them have one motive to weaken India but the people have rejected them. They are only in the habit of blaming the Indian government and its various development policies aimed for establishing peace here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government is working for world peace but they are furthering Pakistan’s agenda in Jammu & Kashmir with their hate speeches,” Dr. Singh said.
“Indian judicial system represents highest values imparting unbiased judgments on every crucial issue. Also it will spare nobody, be it Yasin Malik or any other involved in anti-national or anti-social activities. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will never accept their version as Youth is eyeing for development that is visible after August 5, 2019”, added Dr Nirmal Singh.