Scared to face elections, Mehbooba trying to ignite communal tension: Dr Nirmal Singh

Jammu: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Dr NIrmal Singh Thursday said that Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is scared to face elections and desperate to regain lost political ground following which the party chief is trying to ignite communal tension with her hate speeches.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Nirmal Singh accompanied by BJP NEM, Priya Sethi, J&K BJP spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan and BJP media incharge Dr Pardeep Mahotra said that Mehbooba's statement smells of a big conspiracy against the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party condemns this in the strongest terms.