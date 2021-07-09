Scheme for Girls education hits roadblock in J&K

Srinagar: The centrally sponsored scheme Kasturba Gandhi BalikaVidyalaya (KGBV) has hit a road block as the J&K government failed to complete the construction of the buildings over the past more than seven years.

The buildings were sanctioned by the union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) from 2009 to run KGBV female residential schools in the educationally backward blocks of J&K state.

However, the J&K government has failed to complete the buildings besides making the KGBV schools functional at some other places.