Scholar brings laurels to SKUAST-K by bagging EU postdoctoral fellowship

Srinagar: A research scholar brought laurels to the SKUAST-K by bagging EU postdoctoral fellowship.

Continuing with placements and research endeavors abroad, yet another research scholar of SKUAST-K bagged the post-doctoral fellowship at The Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology, Warsaw Poland under European Union Postdoctoral Fellowship Program.

Dr Mashooq Ahmad Dar hailing from the remote area of Pattan in the Baramulla district recently completed his PhD research programme on “Genomic Approach for Understanding Salmonella Resistance in Poultry” from the Division of Animal Biotechnology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST-K, Shuhama.

Working under the supervision of Dr Syed Mudasir Andrabi, he published his PhD research findings in high-impact journals like Genomics, BMC Veterinary Research, PlosOne, BMC Genomics, Briefings in Functional Genomics, Poultry Science, Frontiers in Veterinary Science, etc. and attained a cumulative impact factor of 58.0 which is yet another feat accomplished by a PhD Scholar.