Scholar brings laurels to SKUAST-K by bagging EU postdoctoral fellowship

Srinagar: A research scholar brought laurels to the SKUAST-K by bagging EU postdoctoral fellowship.
Continuing with placements and research endeavors abroad, yet another research scholar of SKUAST-K bagged the post-doctoral fellowship at The Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology, Warsaw Poland under European Union Postdoctoral Fellowship Program.
Dr Mashooq Ahmad Dar hailing from the remote area of Pattan in the Baramulla district recently completed his PhD research programme on “Genomic Approach for Understanding Salmonella Resistance in Poultry” from the Division of Animal Biotechnology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST-K, Shuhama.
Working under the supervision of Dr Syed Mudasir Andrabi, he published his PhD research findings in high-impact journals like Genomics, BMC Veterinary Research, PlosOne, BMC Genomics, Briefings in Functional Genomics, Poultry Science, Frontiers in Veterinary Science, etc. and attained a cumulative impact factor of 58.0 which is yet another feat accomplished by a PhD Scholar.
Congratulating the budding researcher, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, expressed his pleasure about the way the division of Animal Biotechnology is mentoring the students for foreign placements in reputed Institutions. Dr Mashooq is the second candidate from the division of Animal Biotechnology after Dr Shakil A Bhat (JKAS Officer) to receive an overseas post-doctoral fellowship in a span of one month.
Recently two more PhD students from the University’s division of Plant Biotechnology got the opportunity to carry out part of their PhD research at the University of Italy under the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Program.