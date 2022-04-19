School children visit JAKLI Centre

The visit started with a movie on the history and background of the Regiment followed by a visit to drill ground and training area, “where young boys are shaped into soldiers.” The students also visited Maqbool Sherwani Museum, showcasing the history of J&K and the Hall of Fame, which houses the memoirs and brave stories of the fallen heroes from the Regiment. The students also paid a visit to Quarter Guard & War Memorial and paid their tribute to the brave hearts of the Regiment. Finally, they visited the MMGG (Mandir, Masjid, Gurudwara and Gompa), which exemplifies cultural and religious harmony of JAK LI Regiment and Indian Army.