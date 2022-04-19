School children visit JAKLI Centre

Srinagar: As many as 49 students including 16 girls from various Army Goodwill Schools of Khanabal, Pahalgam, Ashmuqam and Anantnag visited the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre on an educational and motivational excursion.
“A Day at JAK LI RC” initiative was aimed at broadening the horizon of students and youth from various parts of the Valley by giving them an insight to the rich social and religious culture of the nation. The youth were briefed on various career opportunities available to them for a better future ahead.
The visit started with a movie on the history and background of the Regiment followed by a visit to drill ground and training area, “where young boys are shaped into soldiers.” The students also visited Maqbool Sherwani Museum, showcasing the history of J&K and the Hall of Fame, which houses the memoirs and brave stories of the fallen heroes from the Regiment. The students also paid a visit to Quarter Guard & War Memorial and paid their tribute to the brave hearts of the Regiment. Finally, they visited the MMGG (Mandir, Masjid, Gurudwara and Gompa), which exemplifies cultural and religious harmony of JAK LI Regiment and Indian Army.