School Education Department condemns killing of teachers

Srinagar: The School Education Department Thursday expressed its condolences with the bereaved families of two teachers who were killed at a school in Srinagar.

Principal Supinder Kour, and teacher Deepak Chand of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam, Srinagar, were killed at Eidgah in Srinagar.

“Besides their families, their demise is a great loss to the School Education Department,” Principal Secretary School Education Department B K Singh said in a statement.

“A condolence meet was organised in the office chambers of Principal Secretary, School Education Department at civil secretariat in Srinagar and residence of the deceased Principal at Allochi Bagh Srinagar and two minutes of silence was observed in honour of the deceased,” the statement said.