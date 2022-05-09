School inspections take lid off academic laxities

Srinagar: The surprise inspections by officials from the School Education Department (SED) to government-run schools has taken a lid off academic laxities in the academic institutions.

The surprise inspection teams formed the government to visit J&K schools have found grave academic lapses on part of school heads and teachers.

The government is now mulling action against the erring officials who have been served show-cause notices to explain their position.

The laxity in the academics in schools has forced the department to initiate disciplinary action against the heads of the institutions and the staff members found absent from their duties.