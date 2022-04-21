School rationalisation programme | Extreme caution needed to ensure no student suffers: Apni Party

He suggested the government should adopt a cautious approach while implementing its rationalization programme to ensure students in these schools do not face any inconvenience.

He said, apparently, the government decision to merge low enrolment schools with each other, is a good decision but it should not lead the concerned students to any inconvenience.

Therefore, the exercise should be carried out with extreme caution, and the students, particularly the primary class student should not suffer because of taking their school away from existing locations.