SCHOOL REOPENING | Winter uniform not mandatory for initial days: Private schools

Following this, parents complained that winter uniforms would be used only for a few days in schools.

“The students will need winter uniforms only for two or three weeks of schooling. The parents should not be forced to get winter clothing which the students would not require after two weeks,” said Aftab Ahmad, another parent.

As the parents of students studying in private schools rushed to purchase winter uniforms, the shopkeepers ran out of stock.

“I went to several shops but could not get the winter uniform set for my kid,” said Muhammad Imran, a parent.

Amid this chaos, the private schools have decided to do away with the winter uniforms for the initial days. The announcement has come as much-needed relief to the parents.