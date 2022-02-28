SCHOOL REOPENING | Winter uniform not mandatory for initial days: Private schools
Srinagar: In a major relief to the parents, the private schools across Kashmir have decided not to force students to attend schools in winter uniform.
The statement comes at a time when the parents and school-going children were perplexed over purchasing new winter uniform sets owing to the reopening of the schools in Kashmir and winter zones of the Jammu division from March 2.
The parents had earlier complained that they were forced by the private schools to purchase winter uniforms for their kids for joining their schools.
The schools earlier issued the timetable schedule to the parents wherein it was also mentioned to send their kids in winter uniform to schools.
“Most of the schools issued circulars and messages to the parents asking them to send their kids to schools in winter uniform,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, a parent from Srinagar.
Following this, parents complained that winter uniforms would be used only for a few days in schools.
“The students will need winter uniforms only for two or three weeks of schooling. The parents should not be forced to get winter clothing which the students would not require after two weeks,” said Aftab Ahmad, another parent.
As the parents of students studying in private schools rushed to purchase winter uniforms, the shopkeepers ran out of stock.
“I went to several shops but could not get the winter uniform set for my kid,” said Muhammad Imran, a parent.
Amid this chaos, the private schools have decided to do away with the winter uniforms for the initial days. The announcement has come as much-needed relief to the parents.
“Wearing winter uniform will not be mandatory for students at all. If they do not have a uniform, they can spot an appropriate dress,” said an administrator of a private school in Srinagar.
However, he said that the confusion over winter uniform prevailed as the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) did not issue any orders in this regard.
The private schools in other districts too have given leeway to the students on winter uniforms.
“Winter uniform is not mandatory for students. Let them come in casuals as the first month of schooling will be a cooling time for them,” said Chairperson SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School, Sopore, Baseema Aijaz.
Meanwhile, the parents have welcomed this move of the private schools.