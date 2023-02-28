Schools across Kashmir reopening today

Srinagar: All the government and recognised private schools are set to reopen in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division from Wednesday and resume routine activities of the school children.

The schools will reopen after a gap of more than two month's winter vacation announced by the Government last year.

The schools up to class 5th were closed for winter vacations from December 1 of 2022 followed by class 6th to 8th students from December 12 to February 28 of 2023.

The winter vacation for students from 9th to 12th commenced from December 19 to February 28 of 2023.

As the schools reopen from March 1 of 2023, the teaching staff of high and higher secondary schools, as per the government order, has already reported to their respective schools from February 20 of 2023 for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations.