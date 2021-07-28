Schools asked to ensure 100% attendance of students, teachers in online, community classes

Srinagar: The School Education Department has asked the heads of the schools to ensure 100 percent attendance of the teachers and students in online and community classes.

The move comes after the department observed that the students were giving a lukewarm response to the online and community classes organised by the teachers.

Also, the attendance of the teachers was also around 80 percent instead of 100 percent from all the schools.

In wake of this, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar in a circular has instructed the school heads to ensure 100 percent attendance of the staff and the students in the online and community classes of the schools.

“It has been observed that teachers’ engagement in virtual and community classes in Srinagar district is approximately 85 percent. The attendance of students is as low as 49 percent,” the circular reads.

Notably, the department has taken a serious note of the poor attendance of the students and teachers in online and community classes.