SCORCHING HEAT CONTINUES | Several people go for trekking, camping

Srinagar: As the scorching heat continues to raise the heat stress levels, several people in different parts of Kashmir have opted for trekking and camping in city outskirts and other mountainous areas.
Not only locals, tourists are also seen trekking and enjoying the woods and cool places of the valley.
Srinagar has become a hub for backpackers seeking relief from the heat through offbeat trekking expeditions.
Tourists have been flocking to the city to embark on small treks, including Mamneth, Naranag Domail, Dara, Dachigam, and several other nearby destinations.
Arif Ahmad, Founder of Cliffhanger India told Greater Kashmir that they have witnessed an overwhelming response from over 1,000 individuals, including tourists from various districts, who have registered for treks to different destinations in Kashmir.
“The trekkers are being sent in separate batches to different cool and serene places across North, South, Central Kashmir, and Srinagar, providing them with a much-needed respite from the scorching heatwave,” he said.
Arif said that they have a great response from people, including tourists, as they seek relief from the heatwave. “We send our batches of trekkers to various enchanting locations in Kashmir, where they can find solace," he said.
The treks organized by Cliffhanger India encompass small yet captivating trails, such as Mamneth, Naranag Domail, Dara, Dachigam, Tosamaidan, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Drang, and other nearby destinations, including the beautiful forests near Harwan.
“The diverse range of destinations ensures that trekkers can explore different facets of Kashmir's natural beauty while enjoying cooler temperatures and escaping the scorching heat. These treks provide a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the tranquil surroundings, lush landscapes, and pristine beauty of the region,” Arif said.
Besides locals, a lot of tourists are taking part in trekking expeditions to explore offbeat Kashmir during this heat wave.
"I have visited many places in Kashmir. I love trek, trips in Kashmir. There are a number of places which tourists should explore,” said Rahul Sharma, a tourist from Mumbai.
A treker from downtown Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that he was stressed due to the scorching heat and decided to visit the city outskirts .
"Visiting different places during summer is a great experience for me. I find solace in the woods. I love to trek during summers. It is healthy and refreshing for mental and physical health, " he said.
The surge in tourism and the popularity of these offbeat treks have brought positive economic impacts to the local communities.
The increased footfall has created employment opportunities and boosted the local economy, further highlighting the potential of adventure tourism in the region.