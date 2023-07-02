SCORCHING HEAT CONTINUES | Several people go for trekking, camping

Srinagar: As the scorching heat continues to raise the heat stress levels, several people in different parts of Kashmir have opted for trekking and camping in city outskirts and other mountainous areas.

Not only locals, tourists are also seen trekking and enjoying the woods and cool places of the valley.

Srinagar has become a hub for backpackers seeking relief from the heat through offbeat trekking expeditions.

Tourists have been flocking to the city to embark on small treks, including Mamneth, Naranag Domail, Dara, Dachigam, and several other nearby destinations.

Arif Ahmad, Founder of Cliffhanger India told Greater Kashmir that they have witnessed an overwhelming response from over 1,000 individuals, including tourists from various districts, who have registered for treks to different destinations in Kashmir.