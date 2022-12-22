Scores of public grievances taken up during Good Governance Week in Pulwama

The Block Diwas witnessed participation of huge public along with PRIs and beneficiaries of various Government sponsored schemes.

Thousands of people hailing from the Block attended the programme and put forth their issues relating to problems they are facing.

Locals and people from adjoining areas, led by representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions, put forth their issues and demands regarding basic amenities and different services like macadimisation of inner roads in the area, functioning of PHC building, additional SRTC bus service from Inderwali to Pulwama, power issues, drinking water issues in the area and establishment of filtration plant, fencing around Middle School, establishment of sheep centre in the area, problems of internet connectivity and flourishing of tourism in the area

The DC gave patient hearing to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time bound manner. He also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent nature as per the competence of concerned departments.

Regarding the functioning of the PHC, the DC said that work on PHC building has started and till the completion of the building, , the PHC shall function in the already completed Ayush building.