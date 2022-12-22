Scores of public grievances taken up during Good Governance Week in Pulwama

Pulwama: Block Diwas is transforming rural lives and a shift towards good governance, stated Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, District Development Commissioner Pulwama.
He was speaking to a huge gathering of people at Inderwali/ Sangerwani, Ichgoze Pulwama. He said that the permanent nature of Block Diwas is reaffirming the commitment of the government to an accessible administration.
DC Pulwama spent the whole day in Inderwali/ Sangerwani and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.
He was accompanied by the SSP Pulwama Gh. Jeelani, ADDC Pulwama Dr Sheikd Abdul Aziz, PRIs, ACD Pulwama, CPO Pulwama, ACP Pulwama, Ex-En PDD, Ex-En PHE, Tehsildar Achgoze, and all other District officers.
The Block Diwas witnessed participation of huge public along with PRIs and beneficiaries of various Government sponsored schemes.
Thousands of people hailing from the Block attended the programme and put forth their issues relating to problems they are facing.
Locals and people from adjoining areas, led by representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions, put forth their issues and demands regarding basic amenities and different services like macadimisation of inner roads in the area, functioning of PHC building, additional SRTC bus service from Inderwali to Pulwama, power issues, drinking water issues in the area and establishment of filtration plant, fencing around Middle School, establishment of sheep centre in the area, problems of internet connectivity and flourishing of tourism in the area
The DC gave patient hearing to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time bound manner. He also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent nature as per the competence of concerned departments.
Regarding the functioning of the PHC, the DC said that work on PHC building has started and till the completion of the building, , the PHC shall function in the already completed Ayush building.
DC assured the delegations that all the genuine demands shall be resolved in the in the shortest possible time and passed spot instructions to the line departments for submission of action taken report.
The DC further added that District Administration is ensuring to provide all facilities to the people at their doorsteps and in this regard necessary instructions are already given to line departments, he added.
The DC said that Block Diwas is observed to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal of the same thereby providing governance to the public at their door steps.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC reiterated that the Block Divas is a novel platform for people to put forth their grievances and receive prompt responses. He emphasised that such mechanisms impart transparency in governance and promote responsive functioning of public entities. Permanent nature of Block Divas is reaffirming the commitment of the Government for an accessible Administration, DC added.
On the occasion, DDC said that Yumi block/ Block Divas is a regular feature now and appealed people to become active participants so that the issues of daily importance are redressed in the minimum possible time. He highlighted the objectives of the various governmental programmes informing the public that these schemes, campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues.
The DC said the Block Divas like activities are aimed to improve the public services delivery mechanism across the district.