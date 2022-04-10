SDM office, CD Block 'not established' at Hadipora- Rafiabad

Baramulla: The residents of Hadipora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to establish the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office, and CD Block at Hadipora despite cabinet approval in 2014.
The residents said that the then dispensation led by Omar Abdullah had approved creation of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and CD Block for lower belt Rafiabad in a cabinet decision vide order no. REV (S) 242 of 2014 dated 21/10/2014.
“Both the offices would function at Hadipora village given the fact that the area happens to be in close proximity to the national highway,” the order further reads.
“We fail to understand why authorities are reluctant to establish these offices at Hadipora even after the passage of over eight years,” Chairman Civil Society Rafiabad Dr Hamidullah Mir told Greater Kashmir.
“We went from pillar to post over these years to get our demand fulfilled but nothing concrete has materialized in this regard so far,” he added.
“Although other administrative units and CD Blocks approved in the same cabinet decision have been made functional all across Kashmir but making SDM office and CD Block office functional at Hadipora is still a mystery for all,” Mudasir Wani a PhD scholar said.
“By making these offices functional at Hadipora, would certainly create employment opportunities for local youth,” he added.
The residents said that a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank was also approved for Hadipora in 2014 but no headway can be seen in this regard, even after approaching the concerned officials numerous times.
The residents have urged Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to kindly look into the matter so that these genuine grievances of people are redressed.