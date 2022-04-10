SDM office, CD Block 'not established' at Hadipora- Rafiabad

Baramulla: The residents of Hadipora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to establish the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office, and CD Block at Hadipora despite cabinet approval in 2014.

The residents said that the then dispensation led by Omar Abdullah had approved creation of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and CD Block for lower belt Rafiabad in a cabinet decision vide order no. REV (S) 242 of 2014 dated 21/10/2014.

“Both the offices would function at Hadipora village given the fact that the area happens to be in close proximity to the national highway,” the order further reads.