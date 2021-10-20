Seamless internet connectivity | SIO-NIC to be nodal officer during HM’s visit

“It is hereby ordered that Abhay Kumar, State Informatics Officer, National Informatics Centre, J&K, shall be the Nodal Officer, for ensuring seamless internet connectivity, video conferencing facility etc. at all the venue(s) including Raj Bhavan, Srinagar (auditorium) during the visit of VVIP to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Further, the Nodal Officer shall remain stationed in Srinagar till the conclusion of visit and shall put in place all the systems/allied equipments well in advance i.e. October 22, 2021, besides ensuring sufficient technical manpower and allied backup for smooth and hassle free conduct of programme(s) during the visit,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner.