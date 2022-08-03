Search operation launched in Rajouri village after firing

Rajouri: Security forces have cordoned off an area of Budhal in Rajouri and launched searches after some Village Defence Committee (VDC) members fired during suspicious movement in the area.

As per locals, at around 9 PM on Tuesday evening, local man from Shahpur village noticed suspicious movement in the area. He tried to observe the movement when suspected pelted stones injuring the man .

The man, who is also a member of VDC, acted swiftly and fired upon the suspects using his .303 rifle after which other VDC members of the area also resorted to firing and over one dozen gunshots were heard.

The villagers further claimed that the suspects present in the area also fired two shots towards the VDC members and then escaped from the spot.