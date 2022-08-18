Search operations intensified in areas of Rajouri district

Rajouri: Security forces in Rajouri district have intensified search operations after reports of suspicious movement at multiple places.
A major operation was launched on Wednesday in villages of Nowshera that were put under siege.
Officials stated that presently searches and anti militancy operations are going on at three different places in the district where army and police are jointly conducting operation.
The officials further stated that a major anti terrorism operations among these is going on in Nowshera sub- division parts. Officials stated that at villages of Gai, Charwala and others in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district, report of suspicious movement was received.
Army and police launched a major anti militancy operation on Tuesday evening and continued till Wednesday afternoon.
They stated that all the entry and exit points of the villages have been sealed and movement has been put under strict monitoring.
Pertinent to mention here that security in entire Rajouri district has been put on high alert after a recent Fidayeen attack on Pargal army camp in Darhal and encounter that broke out between terrorists and forces at Sujan Hill area of Budhal in which terrorists later managed to skip from the encounter site.