Search operations intensified in areas of Rajouri district

Rajouri: Security forces in Rajouri district have intensified search operations after reports of suspicious movement at multiple places.

A major operation was launched on Wednesday in villages of Nowshera that were put under siege.

Officials stated that presently searches and anti militancy operations are going on at three different places in the district where army and police are jointly conducting operation.

The officials further stated that a major anti terrorism operations among these is going on in Nowshera sub- division parts. Officials stated that at villages of Gai, Charwala and others in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district, report of suspicious movement was received.

Army and police launched a major anti militancy operation on Tuesday evening and continued till Wednesday afternoon.